Teemu Suninen – “The rally is always a lottery”

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Teemu Suninen will start his second full season in WRC at Rallye Monte Carlo and first time alongside his new and experienced co-driver Jarmo Lehtinen. This time the young Finn is ready to make his mark, he has the speed and is keen to develop a consistency that will see him challenge for the top results more regularly.

I’m really looking forward to this season and straight away I could see that Esapekka and I would work well together. We had a very similar set-up on the test, and it looks like we want to take the car in the same direction, “ said Suninen.

“I tested on dry asphalt and had a really good feeling, but for the more tricky sections where there is a lot of ice and snow I will have to rely on my experience.

This is my fourth time in Monte so I’m starting to know the stages a bit better. The rally is always a lottery, but I have a very experienced gravel crew who I trust 100 per cent – so anything is possible!

Suninen made his debut with the team in 2017 where he was challenging in the top of Neste World Rally in WRC class, he was leading the rally until a spin that cost him the win. He was a regular at the top of the WRC2 class at the rally and took third overall before moving up to WRC in 2018 where he took part in 12 out of 13 rallies for M-Sport.

