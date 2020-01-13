FIA World Rally Championship

Thierry Neuville looking to step-up the ladder in 2020

by Pontus Lindroos
Thierry Neuville
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport

Thierry Neuville is looking to step-up the ladder in 2020; last years’ championship runner-up is motivated by the team’s highly successful year last season by claiming the manufacturers’ title.

Neuville debuted in rally at the age of 19 and came to WRC in 2012 where he finished seventh in the drivers’ championship. He moved to Hyundai Motorsport in 2014 at their debut season in the WRC with co-driver Nicolas Gilsoul, he took the maiden victory with the team in Germany that year. Neuville has been the runner-up in the championship from 2016-19.

With wins on two asphalt events in Corsica and Spain, and one on gravel in Argentina last year, Neuville is determined more than ever to push for the drivers’ title. He has shown himself as a quick and cosistent driver but with new challenges coming with the new rounds of Kenya, New Zealand and Japan, he is looking to do the best with the team and reward the hard work for Hyundai Motorsport.

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport

We head into 2020 motivated by the team’s manufacturers’ title and more determined than ever to push for the drivers’ championship,” said Neuville.

We have now finished runners-up four times in a row, so I feel that now is our time. It won’t be easy, of course, as there are lots of talented crews.

However, we have shown ourselves to be quick, consistent and resilient in the face of challenges; we want to make the most of our years of experience and reward the hard work of the entire Hyundai Motorsport team with a title double.” Neuville added.

Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. As I grew up in the paddocks when I was a kid I have always been highly passionate in rallycross. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on TheCheckeredFlag is always a pleasure for me.

