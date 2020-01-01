Tom Blomqvist Joins R-Motorsport

The 26 year old British driver Tom Blomqvist has been confirmed to join R-Motorsport, racing in an Aston Martin GT3 Vantage in Europe’s premier GT3 Championship – the 2020 GT world challenge Europe Endurance and sprint cups.

After racing with BMW Motorsport for five years, Blomqvist will leave the German manufacturers and join R-Motorsport Aston Martin.

In 2014, the team was founded by Dr. Florian Kamelger and Dr. Andreas Baenziger and the team competed in the intercontinental GT challenge, DTM, Blancpain GT series endurance and sprint cup in 2019.

Blomqvist brings GT experience to the team after racing in the BMW M6 GT3 and BMW M8 GTE, in a number of GT championships since 2015, the World Endurance Championship, the Blancpain GT series, Intercontinental GT challenge and IMSA.

The highlight of Blomqvist’s GT career came in 2018 after securing victory at the 24 hours of spa – the biggest GT3 race in the world.

Blomqvist began his career in single seaters in 2010, becoming the youngest ever winner of the Formula Renault UK championship. He then stepped up to German and European Formula 3. Another highlight of his career was in 2014 when he secured 2nd place in the FIA Formula 3 European championship. He finished runner up to Esteban Ocon and beat Max Verstappen.

He was then secured by BMW and joined the team in the DTM. Three championship assaults followed and finished in 6th place in 2016. For the 2017/18 FIA Formula E championship, he joined the BMW supported MS&AD Andretti Formula E team.

Recently, Blomqvist competed in the IMSA WeatherTech championship racing across the United States with the BMW M8 GTE.

Blomqvist said “First I’d like to say a huge thank you to BMW for their support over the last five years and I wish them all the best for the future. I am extremely excited about joining R-Motorsport, who are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the world of endurance racing”.

He added “2020 is going to be a great year and I can’t wait to get to work with the team and get behind the wheel of the Aston Martin Vantage for the first time”.

Dr. Florian Kamelger, the team principle added “We are all very pleased to welcome Tom to R-Motorsport and we are very excited for what he brings to the team. Tom is a proven GT racer and has been a quick driver in every championship he has competed. Tom’s balance of experience and youth makes him a valuable asset to our team and we are looking forward to having a successful future working together”.

The 2020 GT world challenge Europe season begins at Monza, Italy on the 17th-19th April, hosting the first round of the Endurance cup with the Sprint cup beginning two weeks later at Brands Hatch.