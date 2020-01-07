Townsend takes delivery of new car ahead of Porsche Carrera Cup GB debut with Fox Motorsport

After making his debut in the Ginetta Racing Drivers Club in 2017, James Townsend is continuing his progression in motorsport as he moves up to Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Fox Motorsport for the 2020 season.

For 2018 and 2019 the 33-year-old raced in the Am category of the Ginetta GT5 Challenge, collecting 20 podium finishes and six race wins. Five of those victories came during the 2019 season, where he finished third in the championship as it went down to the wire.

“I’m thrilled to be moving up to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Fox Motorsport.” said Townsend. “I feel extremely at home here and the whole team have done an amazing job both in preparing my car over the past two years, and in developing my abilities behind the wheel.

“The Ginetta GT5 was the perfect car for me to hone my skills in, but now I’m ready for more. The visibility of the series is fantastic; with thousands in attendance and races broadcast live on ITV, which adds a huge amount of value for my partners and sponsors.”

Paul McNeilly, Team Principal added, “The Porsche Carrera Cup GB is a series we’ve had an eye on for a while, so it’s fantastic that we now have the opportunity to move into the series. Few GT cars have both the brand presence and the racing pedigree of the Porsche 911, so this is a perfect move for James.”

After a strong finish to the 2019 season, Porsche Carrera Cup GB is already looking like grid will be expanding for the 2020 season, Ian Fletcher, Porsche Cars GB Assistant Manager, Motorsport is happy to see Fox Motorsport joining the series, along with Townsend who he has watched progress since joining GRDC.

“We are delighted that Fox Motorsport will be joining the championship for 2020 and beyond,” said Fletcher. “I have watched James during every stage of his motorsport career, from getting his race licence to joining Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2020.

“He is dedicated, determined and passionate about his racing, and having honed his racecraft in some very competitive series, I have no doubt he’s ready to take on the challenge of Porsche Carrera Cup GB. He’s a welcome addition to the grid, and shows the depths of talent the championship attracts.”