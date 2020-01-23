Vasiliy Gryazin in rally comeback after stepping away from rallycross

Vasiliy Gryazin, brother to Hyundai Motorsport WRC2 driver Nikolay Gryazin is set to follow in his footsteps as he looks to switch from rallycross.

Vasiliy Gryazin has been one of the front-runners in the RX2 International Series and Supercar Lites in RallyX Nordic with the Latvian team Sports Racing Technologies will now be back in the rallying after a four-year break.

Vasiliy has already established himself as a name to be recognized within rallying like his brother Nikolay but during the summer of 2015, it all changed.

On his way to a rally in Estonia, Vasiliy was involved in a very brutal accident on a highway in Riga, Latvia. His injuries were so bad so he decided that he had to step out from motorsport.

In 2016 he participated in five smaller local rallies but chose to focus on rallycross instead; now the Russian has decided to return to the rally stages after three full-seasons in rallycross.

Vasiliy made his debut in RX2 at the very first visit for the FIA World Rallycross Championship at the Biķernieku Trase in Riga, Latvia in 2016. He raced under his own national flag there before changing over to Latvian license in 2017.

Last year Vasiliy’s brother Nikolay had a taste of rallycross when he made a wildcard appearance with Sports Racing Technologies in the second Supercar Lites machine at Lohéac in France.

Despite being his first-ever rallycross event, Nikolay showed great pace and put constant pressure on his brother Vasiliy. Both of them made the semi-finals, Vasiliy came fifth in the final while Nikolay just missed out the final with a fourth-place finish

Some weeks ago the team were together with Thomas Beton Racing in Finland to test their Škoda Fabia R5 in the snow ahead of the Artic Lapland Rally, where Vasiliy tested the car to prepare for his comeback in rallying.

Everything felt good for Vasiliy in the tests and he will now focus on the Russian Rally Championship this year, with the first start for him this weekend at Rally Karelia in Russia where he will be joined by co-driver Lebedik Dmitry in a Škoda Fabia R5.