Verstappen extends contract with Red Bull until 2023

Red Bull Racing have extended Max Verstappen‘s contract until the end of the 2023 season.

Verstappen, who joined the team in 2016, has quickly become one of the up and coming stars of Formula 1, many believing he will able to challenge for a World Championship in future. He was the sport’s youngest race winner, winning his first grand prix in his first season with the team, age 19.

He said: “I am really happy to have extended my partnership with the Team. Red Bull believed in me and gave me the opportunity to start in Formula 1 which I have always been very grateful for.

“Over the years I have grown closer and closer with the Team and besides the passion from everyone and the on-track performance it is also really enjoyable to work with such a great group of people.

“Honda coming onboard and the progress we have made over the last 12 months gives me even more motivation and the belief that we can win together.”

Team principal Christian Horner said of the extension: “It is fantastic news for the Team to have extended our agreement with Max up-to and including the 2023 season.

“With the challenge of the 2021 regulation changes on the horizon continuity in as many areas as possible is key. Max has proven what an asset he is to the Team, he truly believes in the partnership we have forged with our engine supplier Honda, and we are delighted to have extended our relationship with him,” he concluded.