Verstappen Eyeing Return of Red Bull Domination Within Formula 1

Max Verstappen says everyone within Aston Martin Red Bull Racing is eager to see the team return to dominating Formula 1, as they were doing at the beginning of the previous decade when they took four consecutive World Driver and Constructor Championship titles.

Sebastian Vettel won the Drivers’ title every year between 2010 and 2013 but since the hybrid era began, Red Bull has not been contenders for the championship despite being one of only three teams to have taken a victory in that time.

Verstappen has eight wins since he arrived at the team midway through the 2016 season and recently signed a new contract to keep him within the Red Bull team until the end of 2023, and the Dutchman says there is a winning mentality within the team that he hopes can propel them back into championship contention.

“It’s just very nice to be in the team, it is really enjoyable, a lot of fun, which I think is also important in the team,” said Verstappen to Motorsport.com. “Everybody gets along very well with each other. And we all want to win, we have the winners’ mentality.

“Everybody at the track and back at the factory, they are also motivated to show everyone that we can get back to those winning days of Red Bull dominating. We just want to try and recreate that.

“We’re all working on the same target. It is winning races, winning the championship.”

Verstappen finished third in the Drivers’ Championship in 2019, his best result of his career to date, and took three victories in Austria, Germany and Brazil. The win at the Red Bull Ring was engine supplier Honda’s first victory in Formula 1 since the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix.