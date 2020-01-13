Vietnam GP circuit logo and Grandstand names revealed

The promoter of the 2020 Vietnam Grand Prix, The Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation (VGPC), has revealed the circuit’s official logo, as well as the names of the track’s nine grandstands.

In naming the grandstands, the promoter has intended to pay homage to some of the country’s most notable and iconic landmarks. They were named in such a way that they run in geographical order from one side of Vietnam to the other.

Their names are:

Thăng Long Grandstand

Hải Phòng Grandstand

Hạ Long Grandstand

Huế Matrix One Grandstand

Đà Nẵng Grandstand

Nha Trang Grandstand

Sài Gòn Grandstand

Cần Thơ Grandstand

Phú Quốc Grandstand

Credit: Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation

VGPC CEO Le Ngoc Chi, said, “We are proud to reveal the Hanoi Circuit logo alongside our Grandstand names to the world.

“The new logo reflects the energy, dynamism and progress of our capital city and the incredible new Hanoi Circuit while the naming of each Grandstand after iconic Vietnamese cities and landmarks is our way of both paying tribute to Vietnam’s vibrant modern culture and rich history as well as helping to educate our international guests a little more on all this country has to offer.

“This also reflects our ongoing efforts to promote Hanoi to the millions of F1 viewers around the world and to demonstrate Hanoi’s pride in it’s capability to build a world-class car racing and entertainment facility and to deliver one of the most prestigious sporting events,” she added.