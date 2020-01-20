Wales Rally GB Replaces Chile in 2020 JWRC

Wales Rally GB will host the final round of the 2020 Junior FIA World Rally Championship following the news that Rally Chile will no longer take place this season.

Originally planned to be the second round of the year, the Chilean round of the series was cancelled at the end of 2019 due to expected political unrest in the country and after a rescheduled calendar, will be replaced by the end of season finale in Wales between October 29-November 1.

The news means that 2020 will now see a repeat of the final round of the season like last year, again offering double points to the 16 entrants in the championship and follows in the footsteps of the epic battle involving eventual champion Jan Solans, Tom Kristensson and Denis Randstorm from last season.

Maciej Woda, FIA Junior WRC Team Director commented on the news: “Finishing the 2020 FIA Junior WRC Championship on Wales Rally GB will make for a very exciting and unpredictable end to the championship story. This rally has been the scene of so many important moments in the FIA World Rally Championship and FIA Junior WRC was able to add its own standout moment there in 2019 when Jan Solans was crowned champion.”

“The rally itself is a very challenging one which does mean that this year’s crews will have to put in the extra hours to study and train for it in order to earn their double points for the last round of the season.”

The 2020 season composes of five events, beginning with Rally Sweden from February 13-16 before Rally Italy between June 3-6. Round three sees the crews travel to Finland for the world-famous gravel event at the beginning of August, with the tarmac round on Rally Germany in Mid-October and the finale in Wales taking place two weekends later.