Williams Announce Expansion with Sponsor Sofina and New Deal with Lavazza for the 2020

ROKiT Williams Racing have announced that their sponsor Sofina have agreed to expand the deal they have for 2020 FIA Formula 1 Championship season and also announced a new official partnership deal with Lavazza.

Williams announced the expansion with the Michael Latifi-owned Sofina, first, who they have had a deal with since the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Season.

The logo of the Canadian food manufacture will feature on the back of the car, specifically the rear wing of both George Russell and rookie driver Nicholas Latifi‘s car for the whole of the upcoming season.

Claire Williams, the deputy team principal explained: “We are pleased to announce that Sofina has continued their partnership with the team for a second year.

“Sofina’s involvement in the sport has been extremely valuable to their long-term vision, and we are committed to helping them achieve their goals. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with them and we look forward to this continuing in the year ahead.”

Along with this announcement, Williams has also revealed a deal with the Italian coffee company, Lavazza, who will become an official team partner for the 2020 season.

The Lavazza logo will be featured on the car, making it debut at the 2020 Formula 1 Australia Grand Prix, and will also feature in the garage of Williams and on the suits of the drivers.

Lavazza, have been involved with new driver Nicholas Latifi since 2016 and have been supporting his career in other single-seater categories.

Chief Marketing Officer, at the Lavazza Group, Sergio Carvero, conveyed his feeling on the deal saying: “We are thrilled to keep supporting our young ambassador and talent Nicholas Latifi in his new journey in Formula One with the ROKiT Williams Racing team.”

“Through these important partnerships, perfectly in line with our internationalisation strategy, Lavazza is able to develop its brand awareness and to spread the Italian coffee culture all over the world.”