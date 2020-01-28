Formula 1

Williams announce new technical department appointments

by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Williams Racing have announced two new additions to their technical department, David Worner and Jonathan Carter, taking up the roles of deputy chief designer and head of design respectively.

Both have many years of experience in motorsport and Formula 1; Worner began his career in the sport in 1997, working as a design engineer for the Arrows team. He also spent 18 years with Rolls Royce Aero.

Making the move to Jaguar Racing in 2003, he secured a position with Red Bull Racing in 2004, working as their senior suspension designer. He progressed to head of suspension and driver controls in 2007, taking up the role of deputy chief designer for Red Bull in 2014. He currently oversees the Red Bull/Scuderia Toro Rosso Synergies initiative.

In a similar vein to Worner, Carter worked for Arrows as a design engineer, moving to the McLaren F1 Team in 2002. More recently, he was head of composite design for the Renault F1 Team from 2015.

Alongside these appointments, Adam Carter will fill the role of chief engineer, responsible for coordinating the team’s engineering department and the delivery of their vehicle programmes.

Deputy team principal, Claire Williams, said: “Dave and Jonathan bring enormous experience, knowledge and skills to the Williams team, and we are delighted that they are joining us in the near future.

They will strengthen our design capabilities and work closely with Adam Carter, our Chief Engineer, and the other senior members of the Engineering team on the design and development of the next generation of Williams F1 cars.”

