Williams Announce Roy Nissany as Official Test Driver for the 2020 F1 season

Williams Racing have announced that Roy Nissany will join the British team as their official test driver for the 2020 Formula 1 Season.

The team confirmed what Nissany will take part in over the up coming season, while he also competes in the 2020 FIA Formula 2 Championship. It will see the Israeli driver take part in three, free practice one sessions, where he will take over from either George Russell or Nicholas Latifi, as well as a rookie test day.

“I am thrilled to become Official Test Driver for ROKiT Williams Racing,” Nissany commented. “This is also a landmark for motorsport in Israel. When I tested for the team in Abu Dhabi in December, I instantly felt comfortable in the car and part of the team.

“The experience that I will gain this year, immersing myself with Williams will prove invaluable and I’m looking forward to getting started, both on and off the track.”

Claire Williams ‘Excited’ to Work with Nissany

Deputy Team Principle, Claire Williams, also spoke upon the new announcement. She, throughout, along with the other announcements that have come since the start of the new year, expressed her excitement.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Roy Nissany to ROKiT Williams Racing in the role of our Official Test Driver,” said Williams.

“Roy demonstrated his capabilities driving in the post-season Abu Dhabi test last year and we were extremely impressed with what he could do in a short space of time. He is a hard-working individual who we are excited to be working with this year.”

In addition to Nissany taking part in test and free practice sessions, it was explained that as part of the agreement, the Israeli Start-Up logo will appear on the FW43 during the weekends in which Nissany appears in the car.