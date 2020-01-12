Formula 1

Williams begin partnership with Royal Bank of Canada

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Williams Racing have signed a sponsorship deal with Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) for the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The deal will mean that the RBC logo is shown on the FW43, throughout the garage and hospitality, and team clothing, including race suits.

Rookie Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi, who begins his first full season in the sport this year, was an RBC ambassador in 2014.

Deputy team principal, Claire Williams, said: “We are delighted that RBC has partnered with the team for the 2020 season. Formula 1 is a sport on a world stage and we’re proud to partner with a global financial institution that is passionate about helping young athletes achieve success in all forms of sport.”

RBC’s vice president of brand marketing, Matt McGlynn said: “Unlocking the potential of youth and young athletes is a priority at RBC, and this partnership will allow us to continue to support talented Canadian racer Nicholas Latifi as he makes his début this spring with Formula 1.

“We look forward to working with our partners at ROKiT Williams Racing in 2020 and cheering on Nicholas from his home country.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Findlay Grant

F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag. Also a first year Journalism student at Robert Gordon University. Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5.

Related articles

McLaren announce partnership with Unilever

Carey fires warning shot at new teams

F1 Rules and Regulation updates for the 2020 Formula 1 Season explained

Williams Announce Expansion with Sponsor Sofina and New Deal with Lavazza for...

Alain Prost on Charles Leclerc – “That kid has guts!”

Williams lose major sponsor Rexona

Verstappen extends contract with Red Bull until 2023

Chadwick continues in Williams Driver Academy as Development Driver

Hamilton believes room for improvement with 2020 car after W10 difficulties

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More