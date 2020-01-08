Formula 1

Williams lose major sponsor Rexona

by Nicholas Short
written by Nicholas Short
Credit: Williams Racing

ROKit Williams Racing has lost major sponsor Rexona, as the company has chosen not to renew its deal with Williams Racing for 2020. This news comes soon after the team lost another major sponsor (PKN Orlen) to Alfa Romeo Racing.

According to Spain’s AS newspaper, Rexona sponsorship was worth EUR 15 million to Williams, second in value only to the teams title sponsor “ROKit”, meaning this is a massive financial blow to the once-great Williams team.

The loss of sponsor Rexona coincides with the Williams F1 teams worst ever season in 2019, in which they scored only one point with F1 returnee Robert Kubica in Germany, but only after both Alfa Romeo’s were given post-race time penalties.

The arrival of Formula 2 runner up Nicholas Latifi to the team for 2020 will surely help the team recover some financial loss, as he is rumoured to bring between 30 and 40 million euros of sponsorship to the team. Latifi’s father, Michael, invested 200 million euros into the McLaren group in May of 2018.

Speaking of Williams 2019 season, deputy team principal Claire Williams stated that “it can’t happen again”.

