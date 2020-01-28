World karting champion Kimber joins Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid

Mark Kimber will make his Porsche Carrera Cup GB debut this year with the Brookspeed team, taking part in the 16-race season which kicks off at Donington Park in March.

After winning national and international karting titles Kimber made his first move in to sports car racing as he took on British GT’s GT4 class last year in Century Motorsport’s BMW M4 GT4.

Kimber joins multiple VW Cup champion Aaron Mason at the Team Connect IT-backed team and has already had a taster of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car that he will be driving this year.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Brookspeed,” Mark explained. “They are a great bunch of guys and I’m sure we will be able to achieve some good results together this season.”

Kimber aims to use Carrera Cup GB as a springboard to international GT, following in the footsteps of the likes of Nick Tandy, Charlie Eastwood, Richard Westbrook and more recently 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Dan Harper who has joined the BMW Motorsport Junior programme for 2020.

“Carrera Cup GB is one of the best single-make series in the world and I’m looking forward to showcasing my talent in such a competitive championship.

“The car seems great to drive and I’m sure myself and the Brookspeed team will be able to get up to speed quickly once the season gets underway,” Kimber added.