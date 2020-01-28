World RX to run Electric and Petrol Powered supercars in 2021

In the biggest shakeup since 2014, the FIA World Rallycross Championship today announced that electric supercars will run alongside petrol-powered supercars for the 2021 season.

The addition of a new entry-level electric support class, FIA eRallycross, was also announced. This will run as a support category to the brand new Projekt E series set to start this year. The FIA Euro Super1600 and FIA Euro Supercar classes will remain as petrol-powered championships.

The official statement read “Euro ​Supercar and Super 1600 will continue to provide a valuable pathway towards the pinnacle of the sport using internal combustion engines”.

The brand new electric supercars will be manufactured by KRIEGEL and will be introduced in 2021. It remains to be seen if any of the current teams will opt for an electric supercar, but the introduction of electric power to the championship could entice more manufacturers to return to the sport.

What is quite noticeable is that RX2 is not mentioned in the 2021 announcements. The RX2 series has provided a fantastic entry point to the world championship since its inception but does the lack of publicity for 2021 spell the end of the series.

The 2020 FIA World Rallycross season gets underway in Barcelona on the 18th of April.