Xtrac unveils new E-Axle technology for 2021 World RX

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Xtrac

Xtrac has unveiled a brand new advanced e-axle with two-motor units to be used for E-Rallycross cars in the FIA World Rallycross Championship which is planned to become electric from 2021.

The four-wheel-drive next-generation Supercars will be equipped with two single-motor e-axles, one in the front and one in the back. Kreisel was signed to be the main supplier of the battery-powered propulsion system for the introduction of the new cars next season and Xtrac will supply the P1316 e-axles for Kreisel.

Our ability to deliver a competition-ready EV gearbox reflects our continuing investment in transmission technology. No other supplier can deliver a motorsport EV gearbox virtually off the shelf, which is why the motorsport industry acknowledges Xtrac as the world’s leading supplier of motorsport transmissions.Adrian Moore, Chief Executive at Xtrac said.

Xtrac’s latest addition to its integrated lightweight electric vehicle (ILEV) range has an overall ratio of 7.90:1 and is suitable for use with motors with a power rating of 250kW and an input speed up to 15,000rpm.

The differential is a multi-plate ramp type limited-slip differential with adjustable pre-load, as an option can be adjusted that the driveshaft length can be optimized for each rallycross car if required.

Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. I grew up in the paddocks and have always been highly passionate about rallycross since. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

