YellowSquad announces Skočdopole as first driver for the 2020 RX2 serie

16-years-old Czech young talent Dan Skočdopole is the first driver to be announced for a full-season campaign with the all-new #YellowSquad team in 2020 RX2 International Series.

Skočdopole who is the 2015 Czech Champion and 2016 WSK KRS World Series Champion in go-kart, made his first steps into rallycross back in 2018 when he contested at the Italian Rallycross Championship in a Škoda Fabia Super1600. He continued in same series last year while also making the debut in the German national Deutsche Rallycross Meisterschaft by taking a win at his first visit at Oscherleben Circuit.

Credit: Dan Skočdopole

“I’m really excited to be joining #YellowSquad in RX2 this season! It’s a dream come true to be working with Kevin and Timmy, who have proven themselves to be two of the best rallycross drivers in the world. It will be a big test for me in RX2 as I know the competition will be very tough, but I feel this is a good step in my career to take and I am ready to get going in Barcelona.” Skočdopole said.

“My first test went really well last year and I think I am starting to get to grips with the RX2 car. It is a very reactive car and it demands a lot from the driver to get the most out of it. There will of course be a lot of lessons to take on board this season but I am looking forward to getting out on track.”

Last-autumn he had a wildcard appearance in Italian Rallycross Championship at Adria driving in a Hedströms Motorsport Volkswagen Polo where he got the first taste of a flame-spitting 600bhp Supercar.

Recently he sampled the #YellowSquad’s RX2 car at Kalvholmen Motorstadion near Karlstad, close to the team’s base in Götene, Sweden, showcasing impressive maturity and speed in challenging weather condition.

Credit: #YellowSquad

“This is incredible for the team! To have our first driver confirmed so early in the season really drives us all at the workshop to prepare as well as we can. We believe that RX2 is a perfect step for Dan at his age, as the car and competition demand hard, detailed work.” Kevin Hansen, Team Manager of #YellowSquad said.

“Dan impressed us during his test. Timmy [Hansen], who is Head of Driver Development, and Eric [Färén], our Team Manager, were very happy with the day together and the connection Dan and the team had was great. This is a very important point.“

“The test conditions couldn’t have been trickier, with a lot of rain and mud. But Dan really had a lot of skills and this showed he was able to control the car and work with the team to improve every time he was on track. We are looking forward to the preparations we and Dan have planned before the first race in Barcelona.”

Credit: #YellowSquad

Beside doing the full-season in the RX2 International Series, Dan will also race at selected rounds of the RallyX Nordic serie in the Supercar Lites class with similar car in order to have as much seat time as possible during the year. Kevin, Dan and the rest of the team will do pre-season testings, fitness and media training before the season-opening takes place in Mid-April at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit in Spain.