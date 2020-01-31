Zak O’Sullivan completes Carlin’s British F4 line-up

Carlin has announced that Zak O’Sullivan will join the team for the upcoming 2020 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season, meaning the squad will boast a full, four-car garage.

O’Sullivan spent 2019 in the Ginetta Junior championship, where he duly became Rookie champion and finished second in the overall standings.

It was an impressive season for the 14-year-old, with three overall wins alongside 11 podium finishes for R Racing.

He joins the team following an impressive winter testing regime which included the series’ Scholarship Day.

“I competed in international karting for two years,” O’Sullivan said. “It was very challenging to strike the right balance between my studies and racing. Competing and testing in the UK will make that much easier.

“The opportunity to join Carlin was also a major influencing factor. Learning and progressing is very important and I am still developing as a driver, so getting the opportunity to work with an established team such as Carlin will undoubtedly help with that process.”

O’Sullivan cites the extensive testing programme as a positive factor for both him and the team.

“I’ve done some testing with them and I already feel very much part of their F4 squad. If I perform well there is an opportunity to progress with the team, as they are involved in everything up to and including Formula 2.

“I will be a rookie again next year but I hope I can develop quickly and get some good results for the team. I will start testing in earnest in February and I’m really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I’m not complacent and I’m certainly not making any predictions. It will be tough and competitive and I will have to work hard to achieve success. “

As the fourth of Carlin’s signings for 2020, O’Sullivan joins Matias Zagazeta, Christian Mansell and FEED Racing France winner Marijn Kremers.