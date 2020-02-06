2020 an important year for Ferrari – Leclerc

Charles Leclerc has said that the 2020 Formula 1 season will be an important year for Scuderia Ferrari, due to the rule changes which are due to come into effect for 2021.

The Italian outfit has not won the Constructors’ title since 2008, nor the Drivers’ Championship since Kimi Räikkönen claimed victory in 2007.

They have managed to close the gap to their main rivals, Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, but have not been able to beat them to the championship during the hybrid era which started in 2014.

2021’s rule changes could mean things are mixed up within the competitive order and Leclerc is hopeful the team will be able to use this season to reduce the gap to Mercedes and be able to take full advantage of next year.

“I hope in 2020 I can win the title, but I am happy to wait until 2021 if I have the title for sure,” said the 22-year-old, speaking at Autosport International in January.

“It is going to be very difficult and I think 2020 will be a very important year when teams are going to invest a lot because the budget cap is coming in from 2021.

“I will try to be as ready as possible for 2021 as I think it will be a big year and hopefully we will be working properly as a team to build a right car to be able to win the championship.”

The Monégasque had a stand-out first season with the team, taking two victories and securing seven pole positions, being team-mate Sebastian Vettel in the Drivers’ standings.

Leclerc went on to say he always tries to be the best, and while he realises it will be a challenge, is aiming to win the World Championship.

“The goal is always to target the highest possible so in case I fail to get there I only go a little bit below.

“Basically, it is to be world champion which is very, very optimistic but I will always target very high.

“This is it and I will try to give everything to try to win. In the end I am driving, for me, the best team and I just want to give them what they deserve so it is up to me to do the job on the track,” he concluded.