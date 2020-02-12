Abbi Pulling becomes JHR Development’s first 2020 signing

Double Junior TKM karting champion Abbi Pulling has been revealed as JHR Development‘s first signing ahead of the 2020 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost season.

The 16-year-old’s CV boasts stints in both the Ginetta Junior Championship and Ginetta GT5 Challenge as well as multiple karting titles.

Pulling graduates to the series after impressing the team during the inaugural British F4 Scholarship Day.

“I’m really excited to drive with JHR Developments,” Pulling said. “I’ve been getting on well with the team, having a chat with people at the workshop when I’m having a break from using the simulator.

“It’s been challenging to learn the car, but we’ve worked hard and done lots of preparation on JHR’s simulator so it’s starting to go well. I’m matching the times Carter Williams set last year on the sim, which is good!”

Pulling enlists her karting experience as a vital tool to being successful in her debut season in single-seaters.

“Karting knowledge helps because the driving styles are similar, particularly in the wet. It is about being smooth and driving on your fingertips, though the car is a lot more physical than the Ginetta.

“I want to prove to myself that I can succeed at this level. I proved it to myself in karting and I know I can do it in cars too, it is just about building on my knowledge to have the speed on track, but I also want to make sure I keep having fun as well.”

Steve Hunter, JHR Team Manager, also praises her karting roots as he looks forward to the season ahead.

“JHR Developments has a proud history of working with talented young drivers as they launch their careers,” Hunter explained.

“Abbi is no exception to this; she has proven ability in karting, and we are looking forward to helping her achieve the very best she can in single seaters.”