Aitken announced as Williams reserve driver following Renault Academy exit

Jack Aitken has been announced as ROKiT Williams Racing‘s reserve driver for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Championship. The news comes as Aitken, revealed his departure from the Renault Sport F1 Team Academy yesterday (3 February).

Aitken announced via Instagram that he had left the F1 Team’s academy. “It’s not a decision I took lightly, not at all.” he explained in the post of his exit from the team he joined four years ago.

He talked of how the Renault team provided him with the opportunity to step into an F1 car for the first time and expressed how amazing it was.

He expressed, his sadness in leaving the team. Thanks several people within the French team, and finished the post explaining ” Thank you Enstone, I’m going to miss every single one of you.“

However, he made it clear that plans for the 2020 season were on the way, as he announced that he was joining Williams alongside Roy Nissany as their reserve driver, this morning (4 February).

Aitken will take part in a currently unknown number of Free Practice 1 sessions, taking over from former ART Grand Prix, George Russell or Nicholas Latifi. He will also attend all Grands Prix in the 2020 season to aid his development.

“It is a great honour to join ROKiT Williams Racing as their Reserve Driver for the 2020 season.” said Aitken. “Williams is a team with strong heritage, and continued longevity, and I’m looking forward to directly contributing to their development through my simulator and testing work.”

Claire Williams, deputy team principal of Williams also spoke on Aitken’s arrival to the British Team, as he joins them from Formula 2, where he raced last season with Campos racing.

“It is obvious from what Jack has achieved so far he is a young driver with a great career ahead of him, we believe he has the right credentials to reach the top in the sport.

“Jack has proved his ability in FIA Formula 2 and GP3 and we look forward to seeing what he can achieve as the team’s Official Reserve Driver.”