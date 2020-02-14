Alfa Romeo Racing reveal snakeskin livery tribute in for C39 shakedown

Alfa Romeo Racing showcased a limited edition livery at their shakedown of the new C39 car at the Fiorano Circuit ahead of their launch which takes place in Barcelona next week before testing for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

During the shakedown the team bought their new title partnership with Polish oil company ORLEN to attention, claiming that “the ORLEN deal is a statement of intent for the renewed ambitions.”

Robert Kubica was present at the shakedown test but it was team leader Kimi Räikkönen that took to the cockpit of the C39 to complete a total of 33 laps around the tight and twisty Italian circuit.

Credit: Alfa Romeo Racing

The snakeskin livery was designed by the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo, the Italian brand’s in-house design and construction office and pays homage to the heraldic Biscione­ which features on the city of Milan’s crest and the Alfa Romeo logo to mark the brand’s 110th year.

In addition to the snakeskin, the Alfa Romeo logo featured on the car for the test wasmade in the shape of a heart to tie in with the Valentines day test. The top of the monocoque also displayed a tribute to the work of all Sauber Group employees.