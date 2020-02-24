Formula 1

AlphaTauri agree partnership extension with RDS

by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Scuderia AlphaTauri has announced they will extend their partnership with the Japanese design and technology company RDS.

The company has worked within product development for motorsport, medicine, welfare and robotics.

CEO of RDS, Anri Sugihara, said: “I couldn’t be happier to extend our partnership and be part of an exciting new era with Scuderia AlphaTauri.

Here at RDS we pride ourselves on an innovative approach to design and technology, all of which are fundamental to success within the ultra-competitive world in which we operate as well as, of course, in F1. I’m really excited about what this season holds in store and look forward to another successful year with the team.”

Team principal Franz Tost said of the extension: “After our best-ever finish in the hybrid era, we’re delighted that RDS has extended their partnership with us. Our respective organisations share a common philosophy based on design and performance excellence.

“The close working relationship we’ve created with Anri san and his team will continue to be beneficial for both parties, which is the cornerstone of any successful partnership,” he concluded.

Findlay Grant

F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag. Also a first year Journalism student at Robert Gordon University. Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5.

