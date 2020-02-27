Andrea Stella: “Today’s target wasn’t mileage, but some upgrades and set-up options”

The McLaren F1 team continued their impressive pre-season testing form with another solid day of testing on day one of the second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The two drivers, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, shared the testing duties and put in a total of 103 laps today. The Woking-based team concentrated on set-up work and gathering aero data on several new parts on the MCL35.

As the team spent time on changing and testing new parts the lap count was not as high as the other teams. Sainz and Norris were in twelfth and seventeenth position on the time charts.

Andrea Stella, the Racing Director, said: “We had another positive day today. The conditions were a little bit trickier than the previous days, but we were still able to go through our programme and gain accurate information.

“We had several test items to check and validate, which we did diligently thanks to good reliability. Today’s target wasn’t mileage, but some upgrades and set-up options. We look forward now to completing the test as efficiently as we have so far. We plan to look a little bit more into performance and into long runs over the next couple of days.”

Sainz was also impressed with the testing programme and said: “Today we focused our morning on trying to understand some new aero parts for the car.

“The programme was very intense and changing the parts around meant we didn’t get to do as many laps as last week, but we completed the run plan as intended. All the back-to-back testing was important and all the data gathered is going to be very useful to understand the car. All in all, a good day.”

Norris had a trickier afternoon session due to the windy conditions and said: “A good day, we did a lot of shorter aero runs to get a better understanding of the balance of the car. We changed the car a bit since last week in the areas we felt we had to improve on, and the set-up was also slightly different. Because of that, we still needed to do a few more aero runs. It was another day of trying to learn more about the car, get a good feeling as a driver, and get some laps on the board.

“Overall, the day was productive, and we did pretty much everything we needed to on the run plan. Today was more about testing parts and the next two days will be more about setting up the car.”