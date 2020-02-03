Anonimo unveils a new special edition watch for WRC

Anonimo watch brand from Switzerland has unveiled a brand new timepiece for the drivers and the fans of FIA World Rally Championship. The brand has been the official timing partner of the championship since 2018, and the new Militare Special Edition watch was at Rallye Monte-Carlo.

The Anonimo brand CEO Aldo Magada presented the new watch for WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla at the opening round of the 2020 season in Monaco, 2019 WRC2 Pro champion Kalle Rovanperä was selected to be the brand ambassador.

The new Militare watch features a hand-brushed grey dial which has the WRC logo on it, a stainless steel case and glass back which has a special engraved design.

The anthracite grey cordura strap is fireproof in the same way as the race suits that are worn by the WRC drivers and features leather-inserted pieces and a titanium pin buckle.

Credit: WRC Promotee

The watch features the championship’s new colour of orange on the chronograph hand, the minute track in the flange, the 30-minute counter hand and indices, the chronograph start push-button and strap stitching.

“The excitement in WRC revolves around battles fought against the clock for vital tenths of a second. We are delighted that Anonimo chose to launch its new special edition, the Militare Chrono WRC, at the opening of the WRC season in Monte-Carlo,” Ciesla said.

“We’re also honoured that the WRC holds such a high-profile in the portfolio of such a prestigious Swiss watch brand as Anonimo.”