Audi ‘fell short’ of potential in first three races

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler boss Allan McNish says that his team have fallen short of where they should be over the start of the 2019-20 season.

Last season’s runners-up have scored thirty-two points this season, just over half the total of championship leaders BMW i Andretti Motorsport.

This included a second place finish for Lucas di Grassi in the second race at Ad Diriyah, but despite this McNish feels his team haven’t realised their full potential.

“Subjectively, we fell short of our potential in the first three races,” he commented.

“We had the performance, but after difficult qualifying sessions, did not go home with enough points.

“In Mexico, the team, the drivers and the car have always felt very comfortable so far. Our goal is to focus on our total package and to nail down success.”

Thankfully Mexico City holds good memories for the team, with Daniel Abt scoring his first ever victory in Formula E at the track, and di Grassi taking a thrilling victory on the final corner of the final lap last year.

The Brazilian still has fond memories of that victory, though he is hoping for a slightly more comfortable margin of victory this weekend.

Di Grassi said, “Thinking about the race last season still makes me smile – that was something you will probably only experience once – it was pure adrenaline.

“We know our strengths and are determined to fight for victory – although it won’t necessarily have to be such a close one again.”