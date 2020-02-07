BRC announced the Road to Wales prize with Hyundai

The British Rally Championship has announced the Road to Wales prize giveaway that four drivers can pick-up during the 2020 season, in association with the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing.

There will be three hard fighting drivers that can take the Road to Wales prize, including a fourth one that will be British Rally Champion. The prize is a drive with a Hyundai i20 R5 at the WRC round of Wales Rally GB.

The battle will commence on stages spread across UK, Ireland and Belgium, the drivers who can grab these will be nominated by a panel on how they impress, with the media knowledge and the general aptitude. The three drivers will be announced after the rallies at West Cork, Ypres and Galloway Hills.

“This year, we are opening up the prize to all our classes providing the opportunity for all our crews to be in with a chance of winning this fantastic drive on the world stage.” Iain Campbell, BRC Manager, said.

“The selection process throughout the year will be completely random with events, media, stakeholders and BRC personnel nominating the drivers that impressed them the most on each round.“

Josh McErlean / Keaton Williams Josh McErlean Hyundai i20 R5

Josh McErlean won the Wales Rally GB outing with a Hyundai i20 R5 last season together with Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing after being crowned the Junior BRC Champion.

“We are once again, extremely grateful to Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing for offering this fantastic prize. Josh McErlean really grabbed the opportunity with both hands last year and showcased the talent in the BRC as he conducted himself brilliantly at the pre-event test and drive on Wales Rally GB. His speed behind the wheel opened a range of opportunities, as he now steps-up into the top-flight of the BRC.” Campbell said.

Bicester Motion with their all-new purpose-built facilities will be where the tests are taking place, the drivers will be analysing onboard camera footage, fitness, media and aptitude for the panel who consists of different motorsport experts from Motorsport UK, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing and the media.

Credit: Sarah Vessely / Hyundai Motorsport

“The three panel nominations and the BRC Champion will then be welcomed to Motorsport UK where the final decision will be made. We are delighted to making the prize a more engaging prospect, and we cannot wait to see who the winner will be.” Campbell said.

“Everyone at Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing is very proud to see the association between us and the British Rally Championship continue for this season.” Andrew Johns, Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Senior Sales Associate, said.

“Once again, the opportunity of a prize drive in Wales Rally GB is a huge reward for the drivers involved, and can hopefully inspire some great performances in the year to come.

“Last year Josh McErlean won the chance to enter the rally, and he is starting a full season in the BRC with a Hyundai i20 R5, so the chance to compete in Wales is a massive opportunity for the winning crew to take the next step in their rallying careers,” Johns added.