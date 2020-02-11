FIA World Rally Championship

Breen – ” I felt a lot of confidence and that I could drive my own natural way”

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Craig Breen and fellow co-driver Paul Nagle are returning to the Hyundai Motorsport team for this weekend in the third Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC.

This rally will mark their third outing with the team as they have contested the Rally Finland and Wales Rally GB last year.

Breen is familiar with the conditions at Rally Sweden, he scored his career best-result there in 2018 when he finished second overall, driving in a Citroën C3 WRC for Citroën Racing.

Breen is now happy to have the chance to be back in the car and is high in confidence ahead of the rally, he is hoping the conditions out on the roads will get better.

“I am very humbled to have the chance of getting behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC again. It’s been a long time since Wales Rally GB, so I’m excited and anxious.” Breen said.

From the first moment I drove the car, I felt a lot of confidence and that I could drive my own natural way. Sweden is a rally I enjoy; I scored my best-ever result in the World Championship there a few years ago.

Hopefully the conditions will be favourable for us and the cold will arrive in the region for us to have ‘proper’ roads. Regardless, when I am back in my happy place driving a WRC car, I will have a nice weekend.” Breen added.

Find us on Facebook – Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
