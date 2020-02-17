BWT replaces SportPesa as the Title Sponsor of the Racing Point F1 Team

Austrian water specialists Best Water Technology, better known as BWT, are the new lead sponsors of the Racing Point F1 Team as they head into the 2020 Formula 1 season.

BWT takes over from SportPesa as the title sponsor for their fourth season of partnership with Racing Point, with the team now known as the ‘BWT Racing Point F1 Team’.

The distinctive pink livery will continue to adorn the two Racing Point cars, which will be driven again in 2020 by Canadian Lance Stroll and Mexican Sergio Pérez, with the unveiling of the new livery taking place in Mondsee, Austria, the home of BWT.

“Since 2017, we have thoroughly enjoyed building a successful partnership with BWT and we’re delighted to be celebrating our fourth year together by welcoming them as our Title Partner,” said Otmar Szafnauer, the CEO and Team Principal of Racing Point.

“This expanded collaboration truly reflects the loyalty, commitment and energy that they bring to the Racing Point family. I’m pleased we could launch our season here in Mondsee at the home of BWT and shine a spotlight on the valuable work being done by BWT to drive sustainability.

“We have enjoyed many memorable moments both on and off track already and we now look forward to adding more in the 2020 season.”

BWT ‘Committed to Helping this Team Achieve its Objectives’ – Weißenbacher

Andreas Weißenbacher, the CEO of BWT, says they are committed to help the team move forward and achieve their goals, with the aim in 2020 to be a more competitive entity on the grid than they were in 2019.

“Over the past three years we have brought our distinctive pink colour into Formula 1 and built a very strong relationship with Racing Point,” said Weißenbacher. “We are committed to helping this team achieve its objectives and this is why we have chosen to increase our support by becoming title partner.

“Working together in this way we believe the team can be much more competitive on the track in 2020. We will also support the team’s push to become more sustainable. Together we will cut down the use of disposable bottles at the track, minimise plastic waste and facilitate the local treatment and consumption of water.”