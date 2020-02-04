Cave back for title fight in BRC

Tom Cave is back to challenge for the title in the British Rally Championship this year; it will be the second season for him in a Hyundai i20 R5 which is prepared by PCRS just-in-time for the season-opener at Cambrian Rally.

Cave will be joined once again by his co-driver Dale Furniss, his co-driver at Wales Rally GB last year when he recorded his best-ever result of an eleventh place finish overall and finished third in the WRC2 class.

Cave won the three out of six rounds last year in BRC and finished the season as the championship runner-up; he is keen to take the title this year as he hopes to improve on his results from last year. He also plans to enter Neste World Rally Finland and Wales Rally GB.

“It’s great to be back in the British Rally Championship and after finishing second place for the third time last year, adding to my results in 2016 and 2012, I feel I have some unfinished business to attend to,” Cave said.

“We’ve spent the past few weeks bringing everything together for this season, so I’m delighted to be able to kick things off with the Cambrian Rally this weekend.”

“In addition to all six rounds of the British Championship, if all goes well we are planning to go back to Finland, where I scored third in the WRC2 class in 2017 driving a Hyundai. Likewise, having finished third of the R5s in last year’s Rally GB, it would be great to do the same again. It would be a perfect way to round off the season.

“However, we have to focus on the first event and although the Cambrian Rally is fairly local to me, it’s a tough one to start with and we’ll need to hit the ground running.

“I’m sure the PCRS team will do their usual fantastic job when it comes to providing a strong and reliable car, so I’m hoping we’ll get off to a great start. It feels like a long time since last October and my last outing in the car, so I can’t wait to get started. Bring it on!” Cave added.