Chase Carey: “The new Scuderia AlphaTauri car looks fantastic”

The new Scuderia AlphaTauri challenger for the 2020 season was launched at a splashy event hosted by David Coulthard at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria. The top management of Formula 1 were in attendance at this event where Formula 1 met fashion.

50 models presented AlphaTauri’s Spring/Summer 2020 look and gave a sneak peek at the brand’s upcoming collections. The new-look car with its striking white livery was unveiled in Austria.

Chase Carey, Formula One Group CEO, speaking at the event said: “The new Scuderia AlphaTauri car looks fantastic. It’s been really exciting to see it here at the event in Salzburg tonight. It’s a truly elegant new look for the team.”

At the same time as this event, guests were able to watch on screen a replica splashed on the facade of the world renowned Rinascente fashion store in Milan. This event marked the start of the Italian style capital’s Fashion Week.

Red Bull has been growing its very own premium fashion brand AlphaTauri since 2016. Renaming Scuderia Toro Rosso as Scuderia AlphaTauri marks another important milestone in the company‘s global rollout strategy.

Ahmet Mercan, General Manager AlphaTauri, said : “The take-over of Rinascente in Milan visually builds the bridge to our engagement in motorsports and AlphaTauri’s launch as a premium fashion brand on the Italian market. It represents the first move of AlphaTauri’s global expansion.”



