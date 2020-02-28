Christian Olsen signs Fortec Motorsport for 2020 BRDC British F3 Campaign

Christian Olsen has been confirmed as the first driver for Fortec Motorsport in the 2020 BRDC British F3 series.

In previous years Olsen has won the FIA Historic Formula 3 European Cup at Zandvoort two years in a row and has also competed in LMP3 racing throughout Europe.

Olsen’s career began in 2009, karting in Germany; He moved up to the ADAC Kart Masters Series in the X30 Junior and IAME X30 categories in 2010 and 2011. In 2012, he graduated to the X30 Senior division. He also raced in the X30 Euro Challenge in 2012 and 2013.

In 2016, he returned to racing after taking time to concentrate on his studies. He made his debut in Historic F3, taking a front-row position in his first qualifying session and also took four podiums throughout the season. He remained in Historic F3 for the 2017 season and began his LMP3 career with various testing opportunities.

He made his LMP3 race debut the season after, competing in the European Le Mans Series, driving alongside Alex Kapadia and Colin Noble with Nielsen Racing, the team finished fourth overall in the standings. He remained with the team to compete in the 2018-2019 Asian Le Mans series finishing fifth overall. He also returned to the European Le Mans Series and Michelin Le Mans Cup for 2019, after switching to the RLR MSport team.

“I’m looking forward to competing in BRDC British F3 with Fortec Motorsports this season. It’s a big change from my career trajectory so far, which has been mainly in sportscars and historic F3, but modern single-seater experience is vital for any career and this is a very important move my future” Olsen commented.

Russell Dixon, Fortec Motorsport’s team manager commented “We’ve had some promising test days with Christian in recent months and are very pleased to confirm he’ll be racing with us in BRDC British F3 this year. He’s had a varied career, his experience should come in handy and we expect him to make strong progress with us as the season goes on”.