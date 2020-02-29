Claire Williams Confident Mercedes will Resolve Power Unit Issues Prior to Australia

Claire Williams says she hopes those working within Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains (HPP) can resolve the engine issues that have affected Williams Racing’s running during pre-season testing ahead of the new season.

Nicholas Latifi lost some track time as Williams went through three power units across the six test days at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but despite this the team has made a jump forward in performance, which was heavily needed following their poor showings across the past two seasons.

Williams, the Deputy Team Principal of the Grove-based team, says it has been a busy testing period for the team as they went through the majority of their planned programme despite the loss of track time due to the engine issues.

“We have had a very busy time in Barcelona,” said Williams. “Everyone in the team, here and at the factory, has done a fantastic job to ensure we managed to complete the majority of our planned programme.

“Unfortunately, some of our run plans were impacted by the number of engine reliability issues that materialised over the six days, and which primarily affected Nicholas’s running, but we have every confidence that Mercedes HPP will resolve these prior to actually racing.”

Williams admits it is too early to predict where Williams sits in relation to their rivals, but she does feel they are in a better position than they were twelve months ago.

“It’s still early days, but the car certainly looks better than last year’s and that’s what we wanted to demonstrate, that we can make progress,” she said. “We now have some time to go through all the data we’ve gathered in order to make sure we have the optimum configuration going into Melbourne.

“We will continue to fight hard to bring continual improvement to the car and look forward to seeing it take to the track in Australia.”