FIA World Rally Championship

Dani Sordo is back in the Hyundai i20 WRC for Rally Mexico

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Helena El Mokni / Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Hyundai Motorsport has selected Dani Sordo to be the third driver in a Hyundai i20 WRC at Rally Mexico to help score points in the manufacturers’ championship, the rally where the Spanish driver finished second in 2018.

Sordo is the third driver this season to take a seat in the third car and will be competing in his fifth consecutive Rally Mexico with the Korean brand, the two parties will begin their seventh year of collaboration in the WRC.

Credit: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

He is known for being efficient on asphalt where he started his career but has also performed well on gravel. Last season he led the rally before encountering mechanical problemsm the Iberian driver would go on to finish in ninth place.

The 17th edition of the Rally Mexico will take place from 12 to 15 March. On the program, 24 stages are planned, with 325.28 kilometers to cover.

Credit: Austral / Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

The Guanajuato special, which was absent last year, is making a comeback and will be contested twice Thursday evening. Elfyn Evans, leader of the championship, will be first out on the stages on Friday. It will also be a first experience for the British driver who leads for the first time in his career the World Rally Championship.

Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

