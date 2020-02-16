Daniel Ricciardo: “I do believe there is a shoey in here somewhere in a yellow car”

Despite uncertainty of where his future lies beyond 2020, Daniel Ricciardo remains one hundred per cent committed to the Renault F1 Team, and he can see himself being successful with the Enstone-based team.

The Australian joined Renault at the start of 2019 after opting to depart Aston Martin Red Bull Racing but could not better fourth across his first season with the French team, with Ricciardo finishing down in ninth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Ricciardo says he has not thought out where he could end up in 2021 should he leave Renault, and he hopes for a much improved 2020 so that the decision of where he drives the year after is an easier one to make.

“I don’t have anything written down with Renault beyond this year but whatever may or may not come in the next few months, or over the course of the year, I’m 100% committed to still making this work with Renault,” Ricciardo is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I haven’t thought about scenarios yet of being somewhere else. I do feel like last year was a bit of an unknown, but I do feel this year there is much more in place to get this thing on the right track, and to kind of tick some of the boxes that I thought we would tick when I signed the contract.

“I do believe there is a shoey in here somewhere in a yellow car. I do believe that, so yeah I’m certainly all in, to make those things come to fruition, you know.

“For me personally as well I do want it to work. I do want this year to be successful. So regardless of what was to happen you know, I could hold my chin high and be like you know, we really gave this an awesome crack. And ideally, the crack continues.”