Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo: “I do believe there is a shoey in here somewhere in a yellow car”

by Paul Hensby
written by Paul Hensby
Credit: Renault F1 Team

Despite uncertainty of where his future lies beyond 2020, Daniel Ricciardo remains one hundred per cent committed to the Renault F1 Team, and he can see himself being successful with the Enstone-based team.

The Australian joined Renault at the start of 2019 after opting to depart Aston Martin Red Bull Racing but could not better fourth across his first season with the French team, with Ricciardo finishing down in ninth in the Drivers’ Championship.

Ricciardo says he has not thought out where he could end up in 2021 should he leave Renault, and he hopes for a much improved 2020 so that the decision of where he drives the year after is an easier one to make.

“I don’t have anything written down with Renault beyond this year but whatever may or may not come in the next few months, or over the course of the year, I’m 100% committed to still making this work with Renault,” Ricciardo is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

“I haven’t thought about scenarios yet of being somewhere else. I do feel like last year was a bit of an unknown, but I do feel this year there is much more in place to get this thing on the right track, and to kind of tick some of the boxes that I thought we would tick when I signed the contract.

“I do believe there is a shoey in here somewhere in a yellow car. I do believe that, so yeah I’m certainly all in, to make those things come to fruition, you know.

“For me personally as well I do want it to work. I do want this year to be successful. So regardless of what was to happen you know, I could hold my chin high and be like you know, we really gave this an awesome crack. And ideally, the crack continues.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.

Related articles

Esteban Ocon: “I was very much involved in the development of this...

Low Expectations for 2020 Means Renault Risk Ricciardo Departure – Alain Prost

Renault ‘Much More on Schedule’ with 2020 Car than Twelve Months Ago...

Magnussen Has Confidence that Haas will Give Him a Good Car in...

Romain Grosjean: “It’s always fun to get to work testing and learn...

Delaying 2021 Car Development Switch will ‘Make it More Difficult to Catch...

Mercedes to Celebrate Tenth Anniversary of Formula 1 Works Team Return in...

Alfa Romeo Racing reveal snakeskin livery tribute in for C39 shakedown

Richard Mille joins ELMS with All-Female Line-Up

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More