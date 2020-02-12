FIA World Rally Championship

Evans – “We’ll go in and do the best we can from the first stage”

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC

Elfyn Evans and his co-driver Scott Martin had both a great start to the season at Rallye Monte-Carlo, leading the rally at several occasions and taking stage wins.

Evans quickly adapted to the new car as he changed from M-Sport to Toyota this year after many years together with the British team. He finished third overall at the season-opener.

He is now looking forward to the next round in Sweden after the successful winter test in Finland. The Welshman has been in the top ten standings several years with M-Sport at Rally Sweden so is confident of a good result.

“I’m really looking forward to Rally Sweden. The car was feeling really good in our winter testing on snow, so I’m hoping for another good event there.” Evans said.

“Rallye Monte-Carlo was overall a positive start for us in the Toyota Yaris WRC, even though our result could have been even better.”

“Road position can play a big part in Sweden, depending on what sort of conditions we’ll find: if there’s a lot of loose snow, then there is a big advantage for those starting further back. But like any other rally, we’ll go in and do the best we can from the first stage.” Evans added.

Find us on Facebook – Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
