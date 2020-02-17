Formula 1

Franz Tost optimistic about the future after the AlphaTauri partnership

by Sudha Sundararaj
Credit: Scuderia AlphaTauri

The recently rebranded Scuderia AlphaTauri team launched their 2020 challenger with a glitzy launch show at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria. A replica of the car was simultaneously unveiled on the facade of the prestigious Rinascente fashion store in Milan.

The show was attended by over 500 guests and hosted by former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard in Salzburg. The new AT01 challenger with its striking white livery made a splashy debut.

The junior Red Bull Racing team formerly known as Scuderia Toro Rosso has been renamed and upgraded to sister team status of Red Bull. The striking new car and the new white driver suits and innovative teamwear made its debut as Formula 1 meets fashion.

Franz Tost, Team Principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri, was understandably optimistic about the future. The Faenza-based team is coming of its best ever season with sixth position in the constructors’ championship.

Tost speaking at the launch event said : “This launch has been one of the most exciting and entertaining I have ever experienced in Formula 1. There has been a special atmosphere in Hangar-7 in Salzburg and all the elements have come together to launch our team, Scuderia AlphaTauri, and to witness the AlphaTauri fashion collection.

“It has been a unique event where fashion has met Formula 1, with AlphaTauri’s clothing and our new racing car being revealed globally. Our team says a big thank you to all the guests who have joined us to celebrate our new beginning with AlphaTauri. We are very much looking forward to the new season starting in Australia and I’m convinced we’re going to have a successful future.”

