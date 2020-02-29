Haas’ Guenther Steiner: “We’ve logged good mileage and we’ve learned a lot”

Guenther Steiner says the Haas F1 Team has worked hard to get as much data as they have across the six days of pre-season testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, although they missed out on some running on the final day due to a clutch issue.

The final day saw Haas run both drivers, with Romain Grosjean completing the final morning in the car before handing the VF-20 over to Kevin Magnussen for the afternoon. However, it was the Dane’s afternoon that saw the lost track time as a clutch issue restricted him to just twenty-nine laps.

The mileage done by Haas – they completed six hundred and seventy-six laps of the track across the six days of testing – leaves them with a lot of data to trawl through, but Steiner, the Team Principal, hopes what they have learned can translate into a strong opening Grand Prix in Australia next month.

“It was a good morning with Romain in the car, we completed our full program again,” said Steiner. “We made some progress, and everything’s seemed to align over the last few days of testing.

“Kevin unfortunately had limited running this afternoon, it’s frustrating, but we take the positives from the track time he’s had in the car such as yesterday’s full race simulation. Through six days of testing we’ve only had the two hiccups, today’s clutch issue and the problem with the rear wheel last Friday at the end of the first test.

“Overall, we’ve logged good mileage and we’ve learned a lot. We’ve worked hard to get this data and hopefully we’ll translate it into good results in Australia.”

“We need to put all our best tools together now to prepare for Melbourne” – Grosjean

Grosjean’s final morning in the VF-20 yielded the Frenchman eighty-six laps of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with both short and long runs being completed as he continued to learn more about the 2020 machine.

Overall, Grosjean completed three hundred and ninety-nine laps during his time in the car, but now the important work begins as everyone looks to find the best set-up that will hopefully see them challenge for points next month at Albert Park.

“From my side it was a good morning, we completed a lot of testing,” said Grosjean. “It’s the last day so everyone’s going for a bit of performance – which is fun.

“We managed to get a longer stint in at the end just to see how the car behaves and evolves. I’m very happy with the job everyone’s done in testing. We need to put all our best tools together now to prepare for Melbourne.”

Magnussen Rues ‘Unlucky’ Clutch Issue on Final Day

Magnussen was hoping for another problem free afternoon on Friday, but the clutch issue after just sixteen laps cost him the majority of the session. However, the team did a great job to repair the car to enable him to return to the circuit for the final twenty-five minutes.

That twenty-five minutes gave the Dane the chance to run Pirelli’s C4 compound of tyre for the first time during the testing programme, something he found extremely valuable heading into the new season.

“We were unlucky to have the clutch issue in the middle of the day,” admitted Magnussen. “We got back out in the end; the guys got the car back together which was a really good job from them to do in the short time they had.

“I got two short runs at the end which was useful as it was on the C4 tyre, which I hadn’t run before. It wasn’t an optimal day in terms of running but we learned from it.”