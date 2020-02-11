Hyundai’s Adamo – “We don’t expect this event to be straightforward”

Hyundai Motorsport World Rally Team is ready to tackle the stages of Rally Sweden this weekend, with a reduced rally featuring only 11 stages due to the mild weather in Värmland, Sweden.

The team came home with a fresh start of the season with Thierry Neuville claiming the first non-French victory since 2010 at the world-famous Rallye Monte-Carlo.

Hyundai will field three cars this weekend with the regulars Neuville and Ott Tänak, while Irishman Craig Breen returns to the team in the third Hyundai i20 Coupé after Sébastien Loeb was told he will not be participating.

Despite the mild weather the rally will go ahead with 180km of Special Stages spread out across four days and Hyundai Motorsport are now aiming for the second victory of the season.

“We appreciate the concerted efforts of the organisers and the FIA to make Rally Sweden happen. The conditions are uncharacteristically warm for this time of the year and we acknowledge the challenges that have been faced in preparing for the rally, with safety at the forefront of the decision-making process.” Andrea Adamo, Team Principal, said.

“We head to Sweden on the back of a victory in Monte-Carlo but knowing that we have some areas of improvement in our performance level. We don’t expect this event to be straightforward but we will focus on managing the things in our control to deliver the best result we can.”