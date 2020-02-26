Kubica fastest as Ferrari continue to struggle in Barcelona

Alfa Romeo Racing set the pace on the fourth day of pre-season testing for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship as the second week got underway in Barcelona. Robert Kubica was the surprise name to top the times as he took up his reserve driver role during the morning session.

Alfa Romeo were on impressive form as they set the fastest time of winter testing (which hadn’t been set by a Mercedes AMG Petronas). Kubica, who previously raced at Williams Racing, completed low-fuel qualifying style runs, which led to his time at the Circuit De Catalunya-Barcelona.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen set the second fastest time in a mixed day for the Milton Keynes based team, while Sergio Perez took the Racing Point RP20 to third place as they continue to show promising pace. If the testing pace can translate to race pace, the team will be well on their way to regaining fourth place in the championship.

Scuderia AlphaTauri showed strong form as Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat finished ahead of Alex Albon in the Red Bull. All drivers for the 2020 Formula 1 season with the exception of Kevin Magnussen and Antonio Giovinazzi took part in todays session.

Credit: Octane Photos

Red Bull fast but no smooth ride on day 4

Red Bull completed a total of 112 laps over the two sessions, setting a fastest time of 1:17.347 with Max Verstappen behind the wheel of the RB16.

It wasn’t easy running for the team as in the morning session Alexander Albon suffered suspension damage, curtailing his running to 29 laps.

Max Verstappen’s run proved to have more luck but suffered a spin towards the end of the session bring out the red flag.

While Verstappen’s car came to a halt, AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat suffere an issue and spun in a unrelated incident.

Ferrari sandbagging or real trouble?

Scuderia Ferrari remain quiet on pace as they completed 164 laps between Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

Vettel had an spin in the closing stages of the morning session, bringing out the red flags briefly before going on to complete 84 laps, setting the tenth fastest time of the session with a time of 1:18.113.

Credit: Octane Photos

Teammate Charles Leclerc completed a further 80 laps, but could only manage thirteenth place in the times.

It’s unknown at the moment if Ferrari’s pace is true, the team have admitted that they could be behind the other teams, but the feeling in the paddock is that they are still holding back on showing their hand after being caught out in previous years.

Mercedes had a quiet day as they completed 179 laps, reigning champion Lewis Hamilton recorded a total of 89 laps on his way to seventh place, while teammate Valtteri Bottas completed one more lap to end the day in ninth.

Day five driver line ups

Alfa Romeo Racing: Antonio Giovinazzi

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing: Max Verstappen (AM), Alexander Albon (PM)

BWT Racing Point Formula One Team: Lance Stroll

Haas F1 Team: Kevin Magnussen

McLaren F1 Team: Lando Norris (PM)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team: Valtteri Bottas (AM), Lewis Hamilton (PM)

Renault F1 Team: Esteban Ocon (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM)

ROKiT Williams Racing: Nicholas Latifi

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda: Pierre Gasly

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow: Sebastian Vettel

Fastest Times and Laps for Day One, Week Two of Pre-Season Testing