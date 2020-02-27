Kvyat and Gasly post impressive times on a troubled day of testing

The Scuderia AlphaTauri team had to overcome some issues that curtailed their testing programme on day one of the second pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain today.

Daniil Kvyat posted the fourth best lap time of 1m 17.456s at the end of the day before he stopped on the track as he ran out of fuel. Pierre Gasly was fifth on the time charts, just 0.084 seconds behind Kvyat.

Gasly was able to complete 25 laps as he lost three hours of testing due to a reliability issue in the morning session. The team then decided to change the testing plan and concentrate on shorter runs on the soft compound tyres,

Gasly speaking on the curtailed session said: “We had a little issue this morning which compromised our session. For sure it wasn’t ideal as we had planned more laps and we lost some mileage, but these things happen, and we recovered as much as we could in the final hour. It was an intense end to the session as we explored different setup directions for the car with the little time we had.

“There were a couple of interesting things which Daniil continued working on this afternoon. We’ll try to maximize every opportunity we have left on track to learn more about the car, I feel there’s a lot more to come, but everyone has the same amount of track time so we need to be as efficient as possible.”

Kvyat had a more productive session with 61 laps as he concentrated on set-up and aero work in the afternoon session. Kvyat said: “I think it was a productive half-day of testing for me. When it’s a new car you always get interesting results, so I was able to understand it better every run I did. We continued with more setup changes you wouldn’t normally have time for to try in free practice, to be able to see how the car reacts.

“We’re not looking for pure performance yet, we’re looking to fine-tune the balance and see how the changes behave in different corners; I think we can be happy with all of the data we gathered. We needed to tick as many boxes as possible today, especially now that testing is quite limited this year and I’ve only got one day in the car left.”









