Kvyat Wanting More Progress from Alpha Tauri, Honda in 2020

Daniil Kvyat says it is important for both team and engine supplier to improve still further on the back of a strong 2019 campaign for both Scuderia Toro Rosso and Honda.

The Russian re-joined Toro Rosso at the start of the 2019 season and helped the team finish sixth in the Constructors’ Championship, with Kvyat taking a podium finish in Germany and team-mate Pierre Gasly getting a second one in Brazil.

Toro Rosso has gone through a name change during the off-season and are now known as Scuderia Alpha Tauri, but despite this, Kvyat says it is important for them to not take their foot off the accelerator as they look to make further progress in the sport.

“Honda made a big step this year, and next year if it can be even more of a step then it’d be great,” Kvyat is quoted as saying by GPToday.net. “From that point, I’m not too worried.

“I think the progress was good. The chassis was similar. We have to keep working and improving our package.”

Kvyat sees Alpha Tauri still part of the midfield battle in 2020, but he knows that everyone will need to be on the top of their game if they are to be at the front of that battle, which is expected to be as tight as ever with regulations remaining similar from last season.

“It doesn’t seem like there will be a very big regulation change next year in any area so we need to be on top of our game to improve the car as much as we can,” said Kvyat. “Hopefully, we can do that. We can’t set any exact expectations.

“We will probably be around the midfield zone again. It’s going to be tight again, but we’ll try to do our best to be as high up the order as we can.”