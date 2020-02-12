FIA World Rally Championship

Latvala – “We will do our job as best we can”

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Jari-Matti Latvala and former Toyota driver Juho Hänninen are taking part in their first WRC rally of the season at Rally Sweden, with Hänninen set to make his WRC co-driving debut.

Latvala will be entering in the fifth Toyota Yaris WRC car and will be the first time a Toyota is entered by a privateer after the rally veteran failed to secure a drive for 2020.

Latvala who is a four-time Rally Sweden winner last tasted victory at the rally back in 2017, when he claimed the first victory for Toyota Gazoo Racing after their return. He also won the rally with Volkswagen in 2014, in 2007 and 2012 with M-Sport, he starts the rally as the only active driver with most wins in Sweden.

Credit: JML Sports Oy

“This is the first time in many years, I’m out of the individual competition, but I’m really glad that I’m still part of the Toyota team and I get to drive their car.” Latvala told MTV.

“We don’t have to show anything to anyone, we will do our job as best we can, and then we see what the end result will be. We will go to Sweden to enjoy and have fun.”

“I look forward to it. I will enjoy and try to get a good result. Hopefully, it would bring something new and exciting, maybe some partners, that we could drive more in the WRC.”

“You have to approach the rally differently than before. There are no snow banks, there is some ice, but gravel will surely rise on the road surface.”

The grip will be good and speeds high. You have to keep it in the back of your mind all the time to not make mistakes. If you go into the ditch, then it will be really solid.” Latvala added to his interview with MTV.

