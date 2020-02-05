FIA WEC

Magnussen and Rockenfeller Return to Corvette for Lone Star Le Mans

by Alice Holloway
63 Corvette Racing on track at night in Sebring
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

After departing from Corvette Racing at the end of 2019, Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller are set to return to the American outfit for the FIA World Endurance Championship 6 Hours of COTA.

The news is yet to be announced by the American team, but in the latest entry list for the Lone Star Le Mans both Magnussen and Rockenfeller appear as drivers for the sole Chevrolet Corvette C8.R.

Magnussen left the manufacturer after racing with them for sixteen years, giving up on returning to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship or the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the GT team. He also appeared in the LMP2 WEC rookie test at the end of last year, suggesting he wants to move on from GT racing.

Rockenfeller, on the other hand, was replaced by Nick Catsburg for his factory drive after a DTM clash saw Rockenfeller race for Audi Sport instead of take part in last year’s prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Whether this is the beginning of a return for both drivers to the Corvette Racing camp or if this is a one off reappearances is currently unknown. Neither team nor driver have currently made comment about the decision.

Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

