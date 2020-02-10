Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team reveal 2020 livery

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has unveiled their 2020 livery ahead of the first pre-season test next week in Barcelona.

In a corporate event held at the Royal Automobile Club in London, the Brackley-based team announced a sponsorship deal with chemical company Ineos featuring predominantly on the airbox and front wing as the company’s founder Jim Ratcliffe pulled the covers off alongside Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The car on show was Mercedes’s 2019 double championship-winning machine the W10, with the team’s 2020 challenger the W11 being launched at the Silverstone circuit on Friday, followed by an initial shakedown before being shipped for official testing in Spain.

Mercedes’ chief challenger for the World Championship, Ferrari, will launch their 2020 car nicknamed the SF1000, tomorrow at 18:30 Central European time in the Romolo Valli Municipal Theatre in Reggio Emilia whilst Red Bull launch the RB16 the day after.

“It’s a proud moment for INEOS to become principal partner to the world’s best Formula One team – and by extension one of the world’s most prestigious brands, Mercedes-Benz”, said Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Founder and Chairman of INEOS.

“The Mercedes team is a leader in global sport and have consistently shown that they are at the forefront of technological innovation and human performance. Their grit and determination to redefine what is possible makes them a natural fit for INEOS.

“By strengthening our partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas it will allow us to identify and unlock even greater performance gains across the wider INEOS sports family.”