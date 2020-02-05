Mercedes and Computer Giants AMD Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team has announced a multi-year partnership with AMD, the computing giant that a supplier of supercomputing, simulation, PC and data centre technologies around the globe.

The partnership will see AMD logos on both sides of the cockpit of race drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in 2020, as well as on drivers’ race suits, team personnel and on Mercedes’ engineering station. Mercedes will also utilise AMD Commercial Solutions, including AMD EPYC server processors and AMD Ryzen PRO laptop processors, with team looking to optimise its various workstreams.

Toto Wolff, the Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes Formula 1 team, has expressed his delight at the new agreement with AMD, and he hopes the partnership will unlock some of the ‘untapped’ potential of the team.

“Innovation is at the heart of Formula One, we always try and push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance,” said Wolff. “We are delighted to have AMD join our team as a partner and we look forward to the journey ahead of us as we explore sophisticated solutions to unlock untapped performance potential.”

John Taylor, the chief marketing officer at AMD, is thrilled that AMD is partnering up with the multiple Formula 1 champions, with the team having won six consecutive World Driver and Constructor Championships since the introduction of the V6 turbo hybrid engines in 2014.

“At AMD, we are at our best when we create disruptive technologies that push the envelope of what is possible in high-performance computing,” said Taylor.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a team operating at the cutting edge of technology and with whom we are a shared spirit in delivering incredible innovation and performance from the factory to the racetrack.”