Mercedes drivers looking to bounce back in Marrakesh

Both Mercedes-Benz EQ drivers say they are looking to bounce back from disappointment last time out at this weekend’s Marrakesh ePrix.

Both drivers failed to finish two weeks’ ago at the Mexico City ePrix, despite both running high up the order at different stages of the race.

Stoffel Vandoorne crashed out in the closing laps, and Nyck de Vries was forced to retire after an electrical fault meant he couldn’t slow his car down.

For Vandoorne it meant that he also lost the lead of the championship, so he said he was grateful for a chance to put it behind him so soon afterwards.

“The last race in Mexico didn’t end the way we had hoped, so it’s good to be back in action just two weeks later in Marrakesh,” Vandoorne said.

“The team has already learned a lot during the season, and it will be interesting to see what progress we’ve made in Marrakesh.

“Again, it’s a track that is very energy-sensitive and the race will be very tough on energy management. Let’s see how we get on.”

Team-mate De Vries had similar thoughts going into this weekend, but said that he wouldn’t be changing his approach going into this race.

“I am very much looking forward to getting back to racing. Luckily, we don’t have to wait too long to recover from our past weekend in Mexico.

“Obviously, that was a disappointing outcome for the whole team, so I hope that we will bounce back this weekend.

“We’ll continue with the same approach that we have shown since the beginning of the season, taking everything step by step, and hopefully we’ll be adding to our points tally.”

Vandoorne is currently fourth in the championship on thirty-eight points, with de Vries in eleventh on eighteen points.