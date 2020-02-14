Formula 1

Mercedes hoping to not run out of ‘development steam’ after 2019 triumph – Allison

by Findlay Grant
written by Findlay Grant
Photo Credit:Mercedes Benz Media

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport technical director James Allison had said that the team do not want to run out of “development steam” in not changing their car design compared to last year due to similar regulations being in force for this season.

“The regulations stayed largely the same for the new year, so for us it was all about trying to make sure that we don’t run out of development steam on a package that worked pretty well for us last year,” said Allison.

“We wanted to change aspects of the concept of the car – aspects that would be completely impossible to change within a season – to give us a more fertile platform for the new season.

“We tried to make a few well-chosen architectural changes to keep the development slope strong even though the regulations are now a little bit longer in the tooth.”

Big changes, same car

Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance Shakedown – LAT Images

As well as fine-tuning the development of the car, the team have also made three notable changes – one at the front, one in the middle, and the third and final at the rear of the car.

Allison added, “At the front, we have accepted more structural complexity around the uprights and wheel rims in order to provide a higher performance assembly overall.

“In the middle of the car, we have followed the pitlane trend by moving our upper side impact tube to the lower position and banking the aerodynamic gain that comes with this layout.

At the rear of the car, we have gone for an adventurous suspension layout in order to free up aerodynamic development opportunity.

“All three investments were improvements in their own right, but their real effect is to mobilise a raft of secondary aerodynamic gains both during the winter and, we hope, across the season to come,” he said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Findlay Grant

F1 reporter for The Checkered Flag. Also a first year Journalism student at Robert Gordon University. Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @findlaygrant5.

Related articles

Mercedes develop new power unit for 2020

Bottas and Hamilton eager to get 2020 season started

Allison happy with smooth initial shakedown for Mercedes at Silverstone

Mercedes unveil 2020 Formula 1 title challenger at Silverstone

Red Bull’s Albon can’t wait to drive RB16

Horner happy with progression of Honda partnership and RB16

McLaren F1 Team launch their new car for 2020 – the MCL35

Verstappen eager to get testing underway after first taste of RB16

Racing Point’s Szafnauer – “It’s important we don’t take our eyes off...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More