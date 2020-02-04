Mild weather conditions cause Rally Sweden Historic to be cancelled

The 2020 Rally Sweden Historic, which is running together with the second round of FIA World Rally Championship in Sweden has been cancelled due to the weather forecast in the region. The focus now switches to the main event and whether the WRC rally can go ahead.

Representatives from Rally Sweden, FIA and WRC Promotor held yesterday further discussions on the status of the second round of the FIA ​​World Rally Championship, which is due to take place in Sweden and Norway on 13-16 February.

There has been snow in the rally area in recent days but the weather ahead is still uncertain. Weather forecasts continue to raise concerns about the suitability of the roads if the rally can be run as planned.

Further meetings with the manufacturers’ teams will take place very soon and FIA will conduct an on-site inspection of the routes at the beginning of this week.

“We continue to explore all possible ways to ensure that Rally Sweden can be run. The conditions are constantly monitored and this week a further decision must come,” Glenn Olsson, said.